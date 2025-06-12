PTI urges PPP to boycott federal budget

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In a strategic move to block the approval of the upcoming federal budget, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formally proposed to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) that it abstain from participating in the budget vote.

Senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser held an important meeting with senior PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf at the Parliament House, during which the possibility of a joint opposition strategy was discussed.

According to sources, during the meeting, Qaiser referred to PPP’s recent statements and said that if the PPP is truly serious about boycotting the budget, then PTI is willing to support such a move.

He emphasised that unity among opposition parties on a national issue like the budget could increase pressure on the government.

On this occasion, Ashraf assured Qaiser that he would present PTI’s proposal to the party leadership, including Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He mentioned that Bilawal would be coming to Parliament today, and the matter would be discussed with him.

This meeting took place at a time when debate on the federal budget is ongoing in the National Assembly, and criticism from various opposition parties is intensifying. While PPP’s final stance on the budget is yet to be announced, PTI’s proposal has stirred considerable discussion in political circles.