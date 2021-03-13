PTI urges President Alvi to refer caretaker govts issue to SC

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday urged President Dr Arif Alvi to refer the matter of caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the Supreme Court.

In a letter to President Arif Alvi, PTI Central Senior Vice President and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhary recommended that the matter of deviation from the constitution by the federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) be referred to the Supreme Court.

The letter stated that that under the Constitution of Pakistan 1973, sovereignty belongs to Almighty Allah and the state is hound to exercise its authority via elected representatives.

Therefore, to ensure the fair and transparent elections under article 224 of the constitution, the caretaker government for the limited time period of 90 days have been introduced, with only object to facilitate the commission in holding free, fair, just and honest elections in accordance with constitution and law. During such period the care taker governments are vested with only authority and power to run day to day affairs and not to take major policy decision.

He further stated that due to the unconstitutional and illegal actions of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government and the ECP, the stipulated period of the constitution regarding elections has passed, even before the Supreme Court had to use its constitutional authority to determine the period of holding elections. The caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already completed their constitutional period, and the constitution does not permit an extension of their tenure.