PTI vows to file review petition against SC ruling

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced filing a review petition against the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision overturning the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict.

Earlier, the Supreme Court declared null and void a decision of the Lahore High Court, and reinstated a decision given by the Election Commission of Pakistan after a recount regarding three constituencies of the National Assembly.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and senior party leaders Shibli Faraz and Raoof Hassan claimed that the ruling is contrary to the principles of justice. They emphasized that PTI’s three MNAs had previously submitted their stamp papers in favor of PTI.

The leaders criticized the Supreme Court for not taking the pending petitions of these MNAs into account, which had been awaiting adjudication both in the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). They argued that it would have been more appropriate if the Supreme Court had directly addressed these issues and rendered a decision.

“The consultation process was completed, results were announced, notifications were issued, and oaths were taken,” stated Barrister Gohar. “In such a situation, reversing the decision is against the principles of justice. This is not the first time we have faced such conspiracies against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.”