PTI Vows to Proceed with August 22 Rally Despite NOC Cancellation and Section 144 Imposition

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has committed to holding its planned rally in Islamabad on August 22, despite the revocation of its no-objection certificate (NOC) and the imposition of Section 144 in Punjab, which prohibits political assemblies.

For months, PTI has been attempting to secure permission for a public meeting in Islamabad, but the district administration has repeatedly denied their requests. After being denied permission again in March, the party sought intervention from the Islamabad High Court. While the administration eventually allowed a meeting on the 27th of Ramazan, PTI refused the date, arguing that their supporters would be occupied with religious activities.

Today, Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa issued an order suspending the NOC granted on July 31. The notification cited the current law and order situation and limited police resources as reasons for revoking the permission, expressing concerns about the security challenges posed by multiple events occurring simultaneously in the capital. The order also referenced the past conduct of PTI, suggesting a potential risk of severe law and order issues.

In a related development, the Punjab Home Department enforced Section 144 across the province, banning gatherings, rallies, and similar activities from Thursday to Saturday due to security threats and the prevailing law and order situation.

Despite these restrictions, PTI leaders have asserted that the rally will go ahead as planned. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who will lead the rally, condemned the suspension of the NOC as a “fascist and illegal” move and called on PTI supporters to join the protest.

PTI officials have emphasized their determination to hold the rally, with Islamabad’s PTI president Amir Mughal insisting that the event will proceed as scheduled. Mughal invited the public, particularly the youth, to participate in the protest, asserting their right to voice dissent.

Recently reunited PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat echoed the party’s resolve, warning that any violence by the administration would be met with resistance and holding government officials responsible for any escalation. Marwat advised PTI workers to avoid arrests and remain underground until further instructions on the rally timing.