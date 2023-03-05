PTI warns of countrywide protests if ‘Imran Khan arrested’

LAHORE (INP): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday warned that it will hold country-wide protests in case of party chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

Addressing a press conference outside the former premier’s residence, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry noted that Islamabad Police had arrived at Imran Khan’s residence to arrest him in the Toshakhana case.

He claimed that Imran’s arrest was aimed at postponing the upcoming general elections in Punjab and disturb law and order situation. “There are 74 cases against the PTI chief,” he said, adding that it is humanly not possible for any person to appear in court in all cases.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that Imran had always respected the judiciary and appeared before courts whenever he was called. However, he said, they want Imran Khan to go to court so that terrorists can target him again.

The former information minister also claimed the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah want a clash to take place at Zaman Park. “They are deliberately trying to create an untoward situation”, he added.

Fawad Chaudhry urged the party workers and supporters across the country to prepare. “If they arrest our party Chairman, there will be a protest that Pakistan has never seen before,” he warned.