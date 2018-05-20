PTI will prove policy change in 100 days if came in power: Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan said on Sunday that he will present the 100 days plane after winning election and will prove that 100 days is enough to bring change in the country.

Addressing to a seminar here at Islamabad on Sunday Imran Khan said that PTI will present its 100 days plane to bring change , adding that 100 days enough to bring change and they will prove if they were came to power in the next general election.

He further informed that the preparation in 2013 election was not good experience for PTI but this time the PTI is in a good position to prepare for the next general election.

He said that for the first time, the PTI has prepared for elections in such a manner, adding that in the last elections the party was busy conducting intra-party polls.

The PTI chief said the purpose of the plan is to depoliticize the bureaucracy. Imran Khan further said that his party wants to make Pakistan a welfare state. Irman Khan said that they have a good experience in KP and now the time came to use that experience for the entire country.

Earlier in the ceremony, the PTI leaders spoke to the gathering and revealed details of the plan. The 100-day plan presents the idea of generating 10 million jobs within five years. It also aims to give complete autonomy to Southern Punjab.

