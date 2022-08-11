PTI workers apologise for posting posts

ISLAMABAD (INP): A number of workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who had earlier made anti-army statements on social media, confessed to their mistake and apologised for doing that.

Muhammad Shabbir, a worker of the PTI, who had earlier made anti-army statements while talking to media on the premises of the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry, expressed regret over his mistake. He in a video message said: “My name is Muhammad Shabbir. I am a resident of Baghbanpura [Lahore]. I have been associated with the PTI for the last 10 years, and I like Imran Khan. Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed and Mian Hamid have promised to appoint me as the additional general secretary of Shell Petrol.”

He added, “A few days ago, I went to the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry with my PTI friends and recited a poem on their insistence which I deeply regret. Forgive me for God’s sake whoever is hurt by the poem. I will not make the same mistake again.”

Another PTI worker, Syeda Tayyeba Bukhari of Gujranwala, the founder of Markhor Media Network page, also confessed to mistakenly share an anti-army post on Twitter and distanced herself from the narrative of the party leadership. She apologised for sharing anti-army post on social media and said that it would not happen again.

Similarly, Muhammad Azam of Pattoki also confessed to uploading an anti-army post on social media. “In future, I will not post anything that spreads hatred,” he said. It is to be noted here that these apologies of the PTI’s resipiscents came after the arrest of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill on the charge of allegedly inciting rebellion and intrigue in the ranks of junior officers of Pakistan Army against their seniors.

