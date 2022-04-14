PTI workers bullying women political activists showing their moral standards: PPP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nighat Orakzai said that the storm of indecency against women in Peshawar rally is a source of shame for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf workers. Why only women are targeted in their rallies. And the meeting is a reflection of the fact that Imran Niazi’s arrogance has brought disgrace on this method. It is called reward action.

These views were expressed by Nighat Orakzai, Member Provincial Assembly and PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in his press statement. She further said that the relentless use of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government machinery for Imran Niazi’s rally could not make the rally a success.

Most of the people were brought to the meeting on a daily wage of Rs. 2000. Buner is the village of Minister. Only 3 vehicles came from there in which there were only about 12 people. Imran Niazi continued to bully and threatened in the meeting as usual. Imran Niazi threatened the judiciary in the meeting which is a precedent. Imran Niazi made a vicious attempt to put pressure on the judiciary.

She claimed that Imran Niazi says it was my fault that when you break the law, the law will come into action. The judiciary has set up courts at 12 o’clock at night. The guardian of the constitution is the Supreme Court. When you challenge the defenders of the constitution, the answer will come. There is no supreme body in Pakistan other than the judiciary. I strongly condemn Imran Khan’s thinking and low humor on the high judiciary. Imran Khan likened himself to Bhutto. Imran Khan you are a civilian dictator and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a great brave people’s leader.

PPP leader added that Imran Khan You sold only sugar stolen flour smuggling fertilizer in black for 3 years and 7 months in Pakistan That is all you have to do. After the defeat of the Taliban in Afghanistan, the US allowed them to stay in about 50 hotels in Islamabad for 2 months. And then you lied and told America not Absolutely!

The US Secretary of State was summoned to the OIC conference with prayers and said that there was a conspiracy against me. You are talking about Raymond Davis in the meeting, but also tell me that your creator General (retd) Shuja Pasha also played an important role in rescuing him. You are misleading the nation in the meeting that Israel and India are happy for me to go. Who voted for India in UN? Who tweeted good wishes for Modi’s election victory?

And what about the tweet of his ex-wife Jaime’s brother who is a minister in the British government and is a devout Jew? Do not mislead the people. The worst tragedy in the history of Peshawar took place. The tragedy of Kocha Risaldar.

At that time you became Yazid and abused these martyrs, at least put ointment on the wounds of the families of the martyrs. Pride has brought you to this point today. Your own allies have left you because of your duplicity and incompetence. Your foreign agenda will not allow anarchy to spread in Pakistan. Under the guise of protest, your dangerous plan of attacking a mosque in Timergara and spreading anarchy in the streets is well understood by the people.

The PTI has played a key role in fulfilling the external agenda. The people of Pakistan are requesting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to resolve the long pending foreign funding case so that those who are feeding on pieces of hostile countries can be identified before the nation. You will be held accountable for not delivering to the people of Pakistan as much as to Farah Khan. Farah Khan, BRT, Malam Jabba Billion Tree will all be accounted for.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bullies beat up Khyber Union of Journalists General Secretary Imran Yousafzai, Peshawar Press Club General Secretary Shehzada Fahad and Senior Photographer Sajjad at a Peshawar rally. I strongly condemn the violent stoning of motorcycles and breaking of cameras. I demand the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take notice of this matter and take full action against those responsible.