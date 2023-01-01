PTI workers loot around 400 shops in city

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The violent mob of PTI workers besides torching and ransacking the Radio Pakistan building and APP office near Provincial Assembly, also damaged and looted around 400 shops during their protest in the provincial metropolis and escaped with the looted goods.

According to complaints registered by the shopkeepers and vendors, the PTI protestors damaged and looted items from their shops in areas including GT Road, Hashtnagri, Firdous, Ashraf Road, Faqirabad, Dalazak Road, Gulbahar Chowk and Haji Camp.

The protestors looted fruit shops near the Government Higher Secondary School GT Road, outside the Molvi Jee Hospital, tea and general stores at Ashraf Road and scores of other shops in adjacent areas. Likewise, in Sikandarpura Market, the protestors looted two shops and escaped after looting the items.

According to the traders, they would initiate rehabilitation of their businesses after complete restoration of peace in the city. The initial cost of ransacking at the hands of PTI protestors was estimated at millions of rupees.

The violent protestors also torched a market of domesticated birds and goats’ sheds near Shama Cinema on Pachagi Road. When contacted, the police official said CCTV footage from the affected areas was being examined to identify the accused adding that no one would be left spared. (APP)