PTI’s Aamir Liaqaut approaches SHC against creation of Keamari district

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Aamir Liaquat Hussain has approached Sindh High Court (SHC) against division of District West by Sindh government.

Aamir Liaquat, in a tweet today (Monday), said “I am about to file a constitutional plea against an unconstitutional act of Government of Sindh.”

PTI leader also claimed that he has full support of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, Sindh cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, approved the formation of Kemari district which will include areas of Site, Baldia, Harbor and Maripur.

All major political players with stakes in Karachi — the MQM, PTI, Jamaat-i-Islami and PSP — have slammed the provincial government’s decision.