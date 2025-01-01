PTI’s Acting President Hammad Azhar resigns from party position

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab’s Acting President Hammad Azhar resigned from his party post on Wednesday, following allegations from party leader Azam Swati.

Azhar announced his decision to step down from all party positions. In a statement issued regarding his resignation, Azhar said that Azam Swati had informed PTI founder Imran Khan that Aliya Hamza was facing obstruction in her work.

“When the PTI’s founder inquired about the identity of the person causing the hindrance, Swati named me,” Azhar added.

Azhar went on to say that he had asked Aliya Hamza whether she had ever faced any obstacles from him, to which she expressed surprise.

He said: “The solution to the issue was simple, as my powers had already been transferred to four regional presidents in June of the previous year.”

“The organisation of my constituency had been carried out without my advice or consent,” he said.

Azhar said that he had previously resigned twice, but both times his resignation had been rejected.

However, this time, he declared that his resignation was final. “As a worker, I will continue to serve my leader in the future,” Azhar maintained.

He said that his resignation was irrevocable, and he would no longer seek any party position.