PTI’s Aliya Hamza arrested

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief organiser Aliya Hamza arrested on Friday.

Sources divulged that Aliya had been shifted to Women Police Station in Rawalpindi.

Separately on Saturday, the PTI worker was arrested on Saturday outside the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif’s Avenfield House in London.

According to details, the three-time former prime minister was on his way to the Avenfield House.

The PTI worker had been present at the location prior to Nawaz Sharif’s arrival.