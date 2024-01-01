PTI’s Asad Qaiser gets interim bail in Azadi March case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A session court in Islamabad has granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser in four cases until June 22.

As per details, the court accepted the plea seeking interim bail against a surety bond of Rs 5,500 and a local guarantor.

The court has directed Asad Qaiser to appear before the investigation team. The court has also issued notices to the prosecution to present evidence and arguments and adjourned the hearing till June 22.

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered the removal of former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah issued orders and termed the addition of his name as unconstitutional and against the law.

The petitioner’s lawyer told the court that Asad Qaiser was the former speaker of the National Assembly and had to perform Umrahand was barred from leaving country.

The court declared the order of putting Asad Qaiser’s name in ECL as illegal and ordered the immediate removal of his name from the list.

It is to be noted that several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others were booked by police in various FIRs related to Azadi March.

The police had registered 42 cases against senior leaders and workers of the PTI for agitation in the aftermath of clashes erupted between the police and the PTI leader in the provincial capital.

Courtesy: ARY News