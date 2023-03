F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court on Friday granted interim bail to PTI General Secretary Asad Umar in a case related to arson and vandalism till March 28.

The court accepted the interim bail of the PTI leader till March 28 against Rs100,000 surety bonds.

Anti-terrorism court Admin Judge Abhar Gul Khan heard the petition.

Asad Umar was booked in a case of terrorism for setting government vehicles ablaze, attacking policemen and snatching away a police vehicle.

