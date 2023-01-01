PTI’s Asad Umar sends legal notice to JI Amir Siraj

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar has sent a legal notice to Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq for accusing him of stashing wealth in a foreign country.

Through the legal notice dispatched on Tuesday, Asad Umar sought immediate apology from Sirajul Haq, saying his lawyers have initiated the action against the JI leader for levelling baseless allegations.

He maintained that either Sirajul Haq will tender an open apology or face legal action.

The PTI leader also demanded of the JI chief to also disclose from where he got the “wrong information”.