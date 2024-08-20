PTI’s Barrister Saif says party to hold rally in Islamabad on Aug 22

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister on Information Barrister Saif said on Sunday that former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan had directed the party leadership to hold a rally in Islamabad on August 22.

Addressing a press conference at KP House in Islamabad, he said there were fears that the federal capital’s administration might not give permission for the event. “I guarantee that the party workers would take the law into their own hands. I want to tell the administration that it is their duty to allow the rally, and not to create obstacles in our way so that any unpleasant incident could be prevented,” he said, adding, “We are a peaceful and law-abiding people.”

Quoting Imran Khan, Saif said he had said there would be zero tolerance for corruption. “The former prime minister constituted a committee for the purpose which found provincial minister Shakil Khan involved in corrupt practices,” the adviser said, adding that was the reason why the chief minister notified his removal. “One should not use his post for his own interests.”

He dispelled the impression that there were rifts within the PTI.

He asked those disagreeing with the committee’s findings to give evidence of the ex-minister’s innocence if they had any.

Saif was of the view there were some intra-party issues, which should not be made public.

Later commenting on Barrister Saif’s presser, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said that now it had become crystal clear that the PTI government was not capable of governing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“What an irony that the ministers of that very party, which called its opponents ‘corrupt’, now say that their province’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is dishonest,” she said while addressing a press conference.

She accused Gandapur of not sharing the money he had looted with the members of his cabinet. “Now things have come to such a pass that these matters are being discussed in TV talk shows and at press conferences.