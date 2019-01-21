PTI’s Dar files disqualification petition against Zardari in Supreme Court

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Usman Dar has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari for concealing his assets, on Monday.

According to private news channel report, Senator Usman Dar filed the petition and requested in his plea to disqualify Mr. Zardari under Article 62-1(F).

The petition also contains details of assets reportedly concealed by the PPP leader in his election nomination papers. The PTI leader has also submited before the court tax receipts of Zardari’s New York apartments.

Earlier, it was being reported that PTI Sindh legislator Khurram Sher Zaman will approach the Supreme Court, however the party decided to pursue the case through Usman Dar.

Zaman had withdrawn his appeal from the Election Commission of Pakistan on Jan 10, stating he had garnered key evidence against the PPP leader that he would furnish before the top court.

The PTI lawmaker had moved the petition in the ECP accusing Zardari of concealing his assets. He alleged that the PPP leader owned an apartment in Belaire Condomi­niums located at 524 East 72nd Street in New York but didn’t disclose it in his nomination papers for the 2018 general elections.

Another petition was moved against Zardari in the Peshawar High Court seeking his disqualification.

Advocate Muzamil Khan moved the petition in the high court, claiming that former president Asif Ali Zardari didn’t take measures despite being in the know in advance about the United States (US) forces’ raid in Abottabad in 2011. He, therefore, pleaded that the PPP leader be disqualified as member of the National Assembly.

The petitioner added: “In 2011, the US force had conducted a covert operation in Bilal Town area of Abbottabad and killed Osama bin Laden. Laden was the founder of the infamous militant group al-Qaeda which claimed responsibility for many terrorist assaults worldwide.”