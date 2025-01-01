PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid rushed to hospital after health deteriorates in jail

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Dr Yasmin Rashid was shifted to Services Hospital on Tuesday after her health took a sudden turn for the worse while in jail.

According to her legal counsel Rana Mudsar advocate, Dr Rashid was rushed to the emergency ward as she was experiencing severe difficulty in breathing along with intense abdominal pain. Doctors at the facility are currently monitoring her condition.

Yasmin Rashid has been behind bars since May 12, 2023, when she was arrested under the maintenance of public order (MPO) in connection with the May 9 incidents.

Although the Lahore High Court ordered her release on May 13, she was re-arrested within hours in three more cases linked to the same day’s events – including the high-profile Jinnah House attack case.

Despite repeated legal efforts for her release, Dr Rashid remains incarcerated and faces multiple ongoing trials.

PTI supporters and human rights advocates have expressed serious concerns over the 74-year-old leader’s health and the lack of timely medical attention during her custody.

They are calling for better treatment and immediate relief on humanitarian grounds.

As of now, there has been no official update from prison authorities regarding her latest medical condition.