PTI’s estranged leader Tareen refutes any secret meeting with PM Khan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: ‘Estranged’ PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen has refuted rumours of a secret meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Thursday.

Jahangir Tareen has rejected rumours doing rounds on social media that he had held a secret meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan last month. He rejected these gossips saying there was no meat in them.

A few days ago, while speaking to media after his appearance at a banking court in Lahore, Tareen said that his cronies held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran which went well.

He said the prime minster assured his colleagues that he would look into the matter himself and assured them that justice would be done.

Jahangir Tareen said his case was business-related that had nothing to do with FIA.

He denied the use of any public fund or the existence of any secret account. The FIA has registered cases against Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in sugar scam.

A couple of weeks ago the government had changed the FIA head who was leading the investigation into senior and junior Tareens.