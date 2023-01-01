PTI’s Gandapur sent to jail on judicial remand

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur was Thursday sent to jail on judicial remand.

Judicial Magistrate Ehtisham Alam issued the orders of judicial remand.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station was allowed to conduct investigation involving Ali Amin Gandapur.

The issue of handing over Ali Amin Gandapur to Bhakkar police is also under hearing in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The IHC had stopped the authorities concerned from handing over Ali Amin Gandapur to the police of another province.

The IHC had also summoned the investigation officer along with record.