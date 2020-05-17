PTI’s Haleem demands resumption of public transport in Sindh

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has demanded resumption of public transport in Sindh after Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa allowed the public transport to resume.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, while criticizing Chief Minister Sindh during a press conference at Insaf house Karachi, has said that Murad Ali Shah reads a bulletin every day to spread fear among masses.

Haleem Adil accused CM Sindh of destroying Karachi’s economy under a plan and said “They closed Karachi to thwart PM Imran Khan’s government”.

PTI leader also said that Sindh government has completely failed and CM Murad is promoting politics of linguistics in Sindh Assembly.