PTI’s Hammad Azhar withdraws from NA-129 by-poll

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar on Monday announced that he would not contest the by-election from National Assembly constituency of NA-129.

The seat fell vacant after the death of his father Mian Azhar.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Azhar confirmed that the party ticket for the seat would be awarded to his cousin Chaudhry Arsalan Zaheer.

He also announced that his sister would lead Arsalan’s election campaign.

Azhar explained that the decision was made in light of personal limitations, stating, “It will not be possible for me to participate in the election campaign or take oath if elected.”

He added that the seat, previously held by his late father Mian Azhar, would now be contested by his nephew.

“Arsalan Zaheer is a promising young man who served as Chairman of the Lahore Fruit and Vegetable Market Committee during the PTI government,” Azhar said, adding that Arsalan had actively worked alongside him and his father during their past election campaigns.

Azhar also shared a personal note, revealing that Arsalan lost his father due to COVID-19 in 2020, after which Mian Azhar took his responsibility and considered him a second son.

Highlighting his cousin’s legal record, Azhar noted, “Arsalan was not present in the country on May 9 and therefore has no fake cases against him related to those events. There is no question of forced disqualification after winning the election.”