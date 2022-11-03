PTI’s Imran Ismail announces ending of today’s long march

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday announced the ending of today’s Long March.

According to news channel report, the PTI central leader gave this announcement soon after the tragic incident of firing on the party’s Chairman Imran Khan’s container at Wazirabad.

Imran Ismail said it was an attempt to kill PTI Chairman Imran Khan and he is injured while Faisal Javed also got injured.

In the tragic incident, Imran Khan got injuries on his legs while the party workers and law enforcement agencies arrested two culprits involved in firing on Imran Khan and his companions.

Former governor of Sindh Imran Ismail was also present on the leading container of the long march with Imran Khan and remained luckily saved.

As per the initial information, several people including a kid have become injured while a man is dead on the spot.