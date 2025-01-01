PTI’s Junaid Akbar elected PAC chairman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The federal government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday unanimously elected Junaid Akbar as the unopposed chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

PML-N MNA Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry proposed Junaid Akbar’s name for the chairmanship, which was subsequently endorsed by PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan, Qasim Noon, and PTI’s Riaz Fatiana.

Following the approval of PAC members, PTI’s Junaid Akbar was formally elected unopposed as the chairman of the committee.

It is worth noting that PTI had nominated Junaid Akbar to replace Sheikh Waqas Akram. Adil Bazai’s name was also considered during the nomination process.

Junaid Akbar Khan said, “I appreciate all the members’ support. While we had hoped for Sheikh Waqas Akram to be selected as chairman, I am committed to working hard alongside my colleagues.”

He also thanked the government and his party, viewing this new responsibility as an opportunity to learn and grow.

The government and PTI had previously agreed on Junaid Akbar Khan’s nomination for PAC Chairman, with PTI’s panel replacing Sheikh Waqas Akram’s name with Adil Bazai.

Earlier, the Speaker of the National Assembly informed the opposition about the PAC Chairman election and instructed members to stay in Islamabad for final consultations before the session to elect the chairman.