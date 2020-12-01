PTI’s Khalid Khurshid sworn in as new GB CM

F.P. Report

GILGIT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Khalid Khurshid on Tuesday took oath as 3rd Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan in a ceremony shortened due to coronavirus pandemic.

Gilgit Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon administered the oath at the Governor House. Khalid Khurshid was elected as Gilgit-Baltistan CM on Monday after securing 22 votes from the GB Assembly. He won the seat from GBLA-13 constituency in general elections that were held on November 15.

Barrister Khalid Khurshid received the degree of law from London. He contested for first time in 2009 and for second time in 2015 as an independent candidate but lost on both occasions.

Khalid Khurshid then joined PTI in 2018 and was elected as party president for Diamer Division. The ruling PTI secured 22 of its 33 seats, according to the official results announced by the region’s election commission while opposition parties PPP and PML-N hold three and two seats, respectively.

In all, the GB Assembly has 33 seats — 24 of which are contested through directed elections; six are reserved for women and three others reserved for technocrats and professionals. In the elections, the PTI emerged victorious on 10 seats, while seven were won by independent candidates.

The JUI and Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) won one seat each. Six of the independent candidates joined PTI after the election.