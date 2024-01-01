PTI’s May 9 apology hinges on proof: KP CM

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI / MARDAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is prepared to issue an apology regarding the events of May 9, provided that the accusations against them are substantiated.

Speaking to the media in Rawalpindi following a visit to Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, Gandapur emphasized that an apology from PTI can only occur if the fault is demonstrated to be theirs.

“The fault should be proven before any apology is made,” Gandapur asserted. He criticized the approach of using coercive measures for negotiations, stating that discussions should be conducted without such pressures.

Gandapur highlighted the ongoing concerns of PTI’s founder, Imran Khan, about the current state of the country. He reiterated Khan’s belief that their electoral mandate had been undermined. “We were wronged, and our women are still incarcerated,” Gandapur added.

KP CM expressed dissatisfaction with the present government’s refusal to comply with court orders, which he claimed demonstrates a lack of respect for the judiciary. He indicated that PTI’s upcoming meeting in Swabi will address these issues and reaffirm their commitment to constitutional principles and true freedom.

“On May 9, a deliberate conspiracy against us was orchestrated,” Gandapur alleged. He called for accountability from all parties involved, stating that anyone at fault should be prepared to accept responsibility. Gandapur also mentioned the plight of Yasmin Rashid, who remains in jail despite her health concerns, and noted that those who left the party were not subject to similar scrutiny. Concluding his remarks, Gandapur urged the nation to critically assess the situation and determine where the true fault lies. He reaffirmed PTI’s readiness to rally support for their cause, emphasizing their continued commitment to their principles and people.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur visited Rashakai Special Economic Zone, Mardan on Saturday where he was called on by a delegation of Chinese experts visiting Pakistan these days. Matters of mutual interest specially investment opportunities in the province and prospects to further enhance mutual collaboration in various fields including industries, Agriculture and Energy & Power came under discussion.

Besides Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Industries and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, high ups of Industries department and Federal Board of Investment were also present on the ocassion.

The Chief Minister cordially welcomed the Chinese delegates to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and expressed the hope that their visit to Pakistan would be beneficial for both the countries with regard to enhancement of chinese investment in Pakistan. Talking to the delegates, Ali Amin Gandapur remarked that there was huge potential of foreign investment in Hydel Power, Industries, Agriculture and many other sectors of the province adding that the incumbent provicial government was investing in these potential sectors, and it would also welcome foreign investment in these sectors.

Ali Amin Gandapur stated that creating maximum employment opportunities and increasing revenue of the province by effectively utilisinng the available resources and by boosting the potential sectors was one of the priority areas of his government, and steps were being taken to this end under a well concieved strategy, adding that the provincial government would not only encourage chinese investment in potential sectors of the province but would also facilitate the investor under its Ease of Doing Bussiness policy.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government is effectively tapping the hydel power potential of the province to provide its own generated power to the local industries on cheaper rates with the aim to boost the industrial sector, and added his government had established a Grid and Transmission Company of its own to provide cheap electricity to the local industries. He said that his government would appreciate and welcome foreign investment in grid and trasmission sector.

Ali Amin Gandapur highlighted the importance of exchanging such expert delegation between the two countries in future as well so that maximum opportunities of mutual collaboration and involvement could be exlored to the benefits of both the countries. He assured the delegation that the provincial government would take good care of the security needs of foreign investors working in the province and fool proof security of the foreign investors would be ensured.The Chief Minister also visited various industrial untits newly set up in the Special Economic Zone where he was briefed by the high ups of Industries Department about the industrial untis.