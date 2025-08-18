PTI’s Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid challenges 10-year ATC sentence in Lahore High Court

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former Punjab minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid has filed two separate appeals in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against his 10-year sentence awarded by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in cases linked to the May 9 riots.

According to case details, the ATC had sentenced Mahmud-ur-Rashid on August 11, 2025, convicting him on charges of conspiracy relating to the attack on Shadman police station and the burning of police vehicles near Rahat Bakery, Lahore.

In his petitions, the PTI leader argued that the charges were not proven during trial proceedings.

He emphasized that the trial court itself had earlier acquitted him due to lack of evidence, particularly in connection with his alleged presence at the crime scenes.

The petitioner urged the LHC to set aside the ATC’s August 11 verdict, declaring it null and void.

Furthermore, the petitions requested the court to suspend the sentence until the appeals are decided.