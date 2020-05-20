PTI’s MPA Shaheen Raza passes away from coronavirus

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PTI Punjab Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shaheen Raza passed away after contracting coronavirus at Mayo Hospital Lahore on Wednesday.

According to Mayo Hospital CEO Dr Asad Aslam, Raza had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the hospital three days ago.

He added that the deceased was also a patient of blood pressure and diabetes.

Raza is the first lawmaker in Pakistan to lose her life to the pandemic.