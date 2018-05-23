PTI’s Naeemul Haq slaps Daniyal Aziz during talk show

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Naeemul Haq slapped Minister of Privatization Daniyal Aziz during the program of private news channel on later Tuesday night.

Daniyal Aziz’s inappropriate remarks irked PTI leader, which led to a heated exchange between the two political rivals.

PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz called Naeemul Haq a “thief”, after which the PTI leader lost his cool and slapped him.

Another guest speaker, Pakistan Peoples Party’s Nafeesa Shah, left the show following the incident.

Advertisements