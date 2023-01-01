PTI’s Nazeer Khan Achakzai arrested in Chaman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: There is no end in sight to the ditching of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf by its leaders facing arrests in connection with May 9 vandalism.

PTI central leader Nazeer Khan Achakzai was arrested from courtroom in Chaman on Monday.

Achakzai and other PTI leaders were arrested after their bails were cancelled. They were shifted to a prison in Chaman.

Noraiz Shakoor says goodbye to politics

PTI leader and former federal minister Chaudhry Noraiz Shakoor has announced to quit politics.

Speaking in Sahiwal on Monday, Noraiz Shakoor strongly condemned the May 9 attacks, saying “The Army is our red line and we are not in a position to respond to the May 9 vandalism.”

Shahzad Awan jumps off PTI

Former MPA from Karachi Malik Shahzad Awan also announced parting ways with the PTI.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi on Monday, Shahzad Awan denounced May 9 incidents. “I am proud of my Army and desecration of martyrs is not acceptable to him,” he said, adding those involved in the May 9 mayhem should be awarded an exemplary punishment.

Shafiq Joya joins PML-N

PTI Lahore’s Minority Wing Vice-President Shafiq Joya and Khurram Habib along with their supporters have joined PML-N.

They announced their decision in a meeting with PML-N Lahore President Saiful Malook Khokhar in Lahore on Monday.

On this occasion, Khokhar said they were taking steps to reactive the party in the city. “Imran Khan’s lies have been exposed and his politics is now dead,” he added.

Sabeen Gul says can’t continue politics due to illness

Former MPA Sabeen Gul also announced to abandon politics.

In a video message released in Multan, She said she has not been feeling well for some time and could not continue politics as she was a patient of breast cancer.

Gul strongly condemned the May 9 attacks. “I have always done peaceful politics and was never a part of any violence,” she added.

Shazia Khakhi quits PTI

PTI ticket-holder from PP-222 Shazia Abbas Khakhi decided to say goodbye to the party.

“It pained me to see attacks on defence installations on May 9 which I strongly condemn,” she said, adding “I was in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah on May 9.”