PTI’s Omar Ayub Khan gets protective bail from PHC

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for the Prime Minister slot Omar Ayub Khan on Friday granted one month protective bail from Peshawar High Court (PHC).

As per details, Omar Ayub’s counsel told the court that four cases are registered against the PTI leader in Lahore, Two in Islamabad, 13 in Rawalpindi, three in Attock and one in Gujranwala.

Chief Justice PHC said that these are 23 cases, the lawyer responded that a total of 24 pleas have been submitted to the court.

The plea told the court that Khan is a candidate for the Prime Minister slot and urged to grant one month bail.

At this, Chief Justice Ibrahim Khan granted one-month protective bail to PTI leader and said that no one will arrest him after the bail.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder named the party’s secretary general Omar Ayub Khan as a candidate for the prime minister (PM) slot.

Talking to newsmen outside Adiala Jail after meeting the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Asad Qaiser said Omar Ayub Khan will be the party’s candidate for the PM slot.

Omar Ayub Khan, an independent candidate backed by PTI won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-18, Haripur by securing 192,948 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Babar Nawaz Khan who bagged 112,389 votes. The voters’ turn-out remained 49.88%.