PTI’s Omar Ayub rejects any form of ‘Super Court’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan strongly opposed the government’s proposal to create a ‘Super Court’ for Qazi Faez Isa, stating that any form of such a court is unacceptable.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament, Omar Ayub questioned why constitutional matters cannot be resolved through a constitutional bench in the Supreme Court.

The opposition leader strongly criticised the idea of a ‘Constitutional Court,’ where a judge could impose laws according to the President’s wishes.

He highlighted that the 57 proposed amendments, including changes to Articles 8, 199, and 200, were being made without a draft available to key political figures, including Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

Omar Ayub condemned the lack of transparency and claimed that even the government did not have a draft, emphasising that they should be ashamed if this was true.

In the special committee meetings, Omar Ayub noted that government members had no answers to the opposition’s questions and were playing a negative role, acting like puppets on the matter of constitutional amendments’ draft.

He praised JUI’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his positive stance, who clearly stated that the draft was unacceptable. Umar Ayub announced that the opposition would contest any further amendments in Parliament.

Omar Ayub Khan also conveyed PTI founder Imran Khan’s message that the Lahore rally would go ahead as planned on September 22.