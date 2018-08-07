PTI’s parliamentary party meeting to discuss KP CM today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has summoned the parliamentary party meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chapter today (Tuesday) to discuss the formation of provincial government after winning the general elections.

According to party sources, Imran Khan summoned the meeting for consultation and nomination of chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to end the rumors regarding the new cabinet of KP government.

Former chief minister Pervaiz Khattak has given names of Shah Farman and Mahmood Khan for the slot of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister.

