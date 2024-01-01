PTI’s parliamentary party raises objections to performance of Punjab’s opposition leader

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The parliamentary party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) showed dissatisfaction on the performance of opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Bhachar.

According to sources, the parliamentary party of PTI held a meeting in Punjab Assembly on Friday.

The sources said that PTI’s MPAs were not satisfied with the performance of opposition leader.

The MPs said that Malik Ahmad Bhachar failed to raise the voice of opposition in Punjab Assembly.

The sources added that the arguments were also exchanged between the MPAs during the parliamentary party meeting.

MPA Junaid Afzal Sahi said that the protest wasn’t launched against his arrest on the floor of the house despite the fact that he always remained loyal with the party.