PTI’s peaceful sit-in to continue until Imran Khan’s orders: Gandapur

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has strongly condemned the government’s use of live-bullets against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party workers.

Gandapur accused government of fascism and oppression over the past two and a half years.

Addressing a Gandapur emphasized that PTI is a peaceful party dedicated to the rule of law, protection, and the promotion of true democracy for the younger generation.

“We are peacefully demanding our legitimate rights, but instead of being heard, we face repression,” said Gandapur. He expressed frustration over the lack of justice from the courts and the disregard for the sanctity of the parliament. “Whenever we talk about holding a meeting or protesting, we are not allowed,” he added.

Gandapur specifically pointed to the PTI’s recent attempts to hold peaceful protests, including the sit-in at Hadi Chowk in Islamabad, which he said had been met with violent suppression.

“Fascism was evident when the government first used force against our peaceful gathering,” he remarked, referring to the initial response to the sit-in. He reiterated that PTI’s protest would continue despite these challenges, noting that while the number of participants may fluctuate, the resolve to continue the sit-in remains strong.

Reflecting on the party’s struggles, Gandapur also mentioned the tragic losses PTI has faced, including the shooting of protesters and the martyrdom of hundreds in their pursuit of justice. “Our sit-in is under the control of PTI and will continue until our voices are heard and our demands are met,” he concluded.

He said ongoing sit-in have become a symbol of PTI’s defiance and commitment to their cause, drawing both support and criticism from various political quarters.

Package announces for martyred workers

Ali Amin Gandapur announces Rs10 million each for the martyred PTI workers during the protest at D-Chowk. Gandapur announced PTI will bear the cost for the injured PTI workers.

Ali Amin Gandapur alleges murder attempt by federal govt

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has accused government forces of targeting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and activists claiming a direct attack on his life and an attempted kidnapping.

Addressing the media, Gandapur stated that the ongoing PTI sit-in, initiated by the party’s founder, will persist until the founder himself calls it off.

“This sit-in was announced by the founder of PTI, and it will continue under his instructions,” Gandapur asserted, emphasizing the party’s unwavering stance despite the challenges.

Gandapur revealed that he had been targeted in a murder attempt and vowed to personally file a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the attack.

He further alleged that the wife of PTI’s founder Bushra Bibi was also attacked, with snipers deployed to carry out deadly assaults.

“These provocative actions are pushing us to a breaking point,” Gandapur warned. “If we are provoked any further, the consequences will be unforgettable, like those of Bangladesh.”

The sit-in, marked by escalating tensions, continues to symbolize PTI’s resistance against alleged government oppression, with Gandapur reiterating the party’s commitment to achieving justice and democracy.

The allegations have added fuel to the already intense political climate, sparking widespread reactions across the country.