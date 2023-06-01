PTI’s Pervez Khattak steps down from party position

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Pervez Khattak announced stepping down as the party’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter president late Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the PTI stalwart said it was difficult for him to continue serving as the party’s KP chapter president amid the prevailing political crisis.

Khattak said he would announce the future course of action after consulting his friends and party colleagues. The PTI leader further said that he had taken the decision to leave the party post after thorough consideration.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Multan Muhammad Ibrahim Khan decided to quit politics. As per details, Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Ibrahim Khan said that he started his politics in 2022 when he was elected from NA 158.

He condemned the May 9 attack on the military instalments and public buildings and said that he personally decided to leave politics. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz earlier decided to quit his party over the May 9 violence.

Usman Dar’s brother quits politics: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar’s brother Amir Dar on Thursday decided to leave the embattled party and quit politics. Addressing a press conference, Mr Dar condemned the events that unfolded on May 9, adding that he was deciding to quit politics due to business commitments.

“I suffered losses in business because of politics. I have no conflict with any institution,” he added.” Speaking about the political future of his brothers, Mr Dar said, “It is up to Usman Dar and Asad Dar to stay or leave the party”.

Earlier today, PTI Sindh President Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto relinquished his post. Addressing a press conference along with PTI Sindh Vice President Allah Bakhsh Unar, Mr Bhutto said, “Now I am not interested in politics. I am ready to sacrifice for the sake of the country and my companions”. He added, “I will decide the political future in consultation with my companions”.

Speaking about the events that transpired on May 9, Mr Bhutto said, “The vandalism on May 9 is condemnable.” Taking a jibe at the embattled party, Mr Bhutto said, “Why were military installations attacked?” Meanwhile, Mr Unar also relinquished his posts following the May 9 mayhem.