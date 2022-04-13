PTI’s politics giving rise to hatred in country, says Sherry Rehman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President and Senator Sherry Rehman said Wednesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) style of politics was giving rise to hatred and chaos in the country.

“The charged followers of Imran Khan are setting a very dangerous trend in the country, and the PTI leadership is responsible for that because the workers usually do on social media as well as in everyday life what their leadership asks them to do,” she said.

“An anti-American narrative is being developed to avoid questions about performance. People are fed up with your narratives, for they know that your new narrative is no different from your past attempts to gain votes,” she said to the PTI leadership.

She stated that the PTI’s narrative against corruption was also a lie, adding that before the PTI government, Pakistan was ranked 117th in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI). “But, it was ranked 140th in 2021 in the CPI due to the PTI government.”

The PPP leader said that the narrative of corruption and accountability had been exposed, and therefore, the PTI was looking for a new narrative in ‘threat letter’.