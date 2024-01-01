PTI’s politics revolves around violence, conspiracy: Tarar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar says the PTI’s politics has always been revolving around undermining the state through violence and mischief.

In a statement today, he said the leader of “Tehreek Intishar” has finally confessed to the crime of facilitating and planning the incidents of May 9.

The Minister said they always do politics on dead bodies. He said over 200 military installations and General Headquarters were attacked on 9th May last year and members of Imran Niazi’s family were present outside the Corps Commander House, who kept giving instructions for attacks.

Attaullah Tarar said writing a letter to the IMF to get the country defaulted, the conspiracy of waving cipher, and the desecration of martyrs’ memorials are the hallmarks of the PTI. He said they did everything that even the enemy of the country could not do.

Attaullah Tarar said the country’s security and national interests require strict action against this mischievous and anarchic group.