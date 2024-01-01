PTI’s protests: PHC seeks federal and KP govts response

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Fazal Subhan and issued notices to the provincial and federal governments seeking their response a against the continues protests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Islamabad, on Monday.

The petition has been filed by Jawad Ali, a resident of Charsadda through his lawyer Intikham Alam Chamkani advocate. The federal& provincial governments, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other officials have been named as respondents. The petition argued that the daily protests and sit-ins by PTI in Islamabad have caused immense losses to the business community, including the petitioner, as he has property and business interests in the capital city.

The petition contends that the PTI protests have paralyzed life in Islamabad, causing huge financial losses to the public and the government. The petition further states that the government has failed to maintain law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially in Kurram district.

The petition further stated that PTI led government is unable to control fire in a factory which has caused billions of rupee lost to the industry while on the hand provincial government is mobilizing public resources for holding protests in Islamabad.

The petitioner has requested the court to direct PTI to refrain from holding any further protests or sit-ins in Islamabad, and to ensure that the party’s leaders and workers do not engage in any activities which effects economy. PHC’s issued notices to both the federal and provincial governments for their response while adjourned further hearing till date to be fix.

AD&SJ acquits accused in attempt to murder: Additional District and Session Judge (AD&SJ) Peshawar Inam Ullah has acquitted an accused involved in the Hayatabad attempt murder case due to lack of evidence.

According to prosecution, Awal Khan, a resident of Dabgari Garden, was charged with firing at and injuring Muhammad Ayub on May 7, 2022, while he was walking with his friend Dost Muhammad. The prosecution had alleged that the accused had committed the crime.

The accused was represented by lawyers Masood ul Hassan and Jawad ul Hassan, who pleaded his case in court. After completing the trial and hearing the arguments of the prosecution and defense, the court found that the prosecution had failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove the accused’s guilt.

Court seeks response from ECP

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit its response regarding the conduct of Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The hearing, presided over by KP High Court Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed, focused on a petition concerning the holding of Senate elections in the province. The petitioner’s lawyer stated that during the last hearing, the Election Commission had requested additional time to set a date for the elections.

In response, the ECP’s lawyer mentioned that the Commission had given some consideration to the matter and had held several meetings regarding the Senate elections. The ECP’s lawyer further informed the court that a meeting on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senate elections was held on December 10, with consultations still ongoing. He also noted that a review of reserved seats for the Senate is pending in the Supreme Court. Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim remarked that the Election Commission should be given two weeks to finalize the matter.

However, the ECP’s lawyer requested more time, suggesting that the Supreme Court might also issue a decision on the matter. The Chief Justice responded that the court could not grant unlimited time and ordered the ECP to submit its response by January 16. On March 28, the ECP had decided to delay the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the failure of the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly to administer the oath to newly elected members.