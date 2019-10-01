PTI’s Qasim Suri challenges his disqualification in Supreme Court

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former deputy speaker Qasim Suri has challenged his disqualification from the National Assembly seat in Supreme Court, on Tuesday.

Earlier on Friday, an election tribunal declared his victory from National Assembly seat NA-265 (Quetta-II) as null and void and ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold re-polling in the constituency.

Advocate Naeem Bukhari filed a petition in the supreme court pleading to declare the decision of the election tribunal as void.

The counsel said in the plea that irregularities in the electoral process could not be attributed to his client.

The petition also requested for an early hearing of the matter on tomorrow (Wednesday).

An election tribunal presided over by Justice Abdullah Baloch had ECP for re-election in the Quetta constituency.

Balochistan National Party’s (BNP) Lashkari Raisani had challenged the victory of Suri, who contested the 2018 general election on a ticket of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

The tribunal had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments of both the parties on Sept 14.