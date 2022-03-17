PTI’s Ramesh Kumar claims that three federal ministers have left party

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member National Assembly Ramesh Kumar on Thursday claimed that three federal ministers have left the party.

After the submission of no-confidence move against the Prime Minister the political temperature in the country rises as the opposition has been engaged in achieving the required numbers.

The member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf Raja Riaz in a statement said that 24 members are present in Sindh Assembly House in Islamabad.

PTI MNA Ramesh Kumar who is also present inside the Sindh House along with other disgruntled members claimed that three federal ministers have already parted their ways with the ruling PTI.

Ramesh Kumar said that he has always pointed out the wrongdoings. “Some PTI leaders telephoned my wife in the Parliament Lodges and called me a mule,” he said.