PTI’s Ramzan Ghanchi injured in firing incident

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Provincial lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Ramzan Ghanchi, was injured when a gunman attacked him in the wee hours of Friday.

According to local media reports, MPA Ramzan Ghanchi was sitting outside his office in Ghass Mandi area of Karachi when some unidentified persons opened fire and injured him.

Ramzan Ghanchi was shifted to Civil Hospital in injured condition. The attacker managed to escape from the scene after the incident.

The PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman claimed that US chairman Salman Soomro’s son opened fire at Ramzan Ghanchi. He further informed that Ramzan Ghanchi received bullet injuries in his leg and was shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi in stable condition.

Meanwhile, SSP City informed media that the firing incident occurred due to water dispute.