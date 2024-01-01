PTI’s Raoof Hasan sent on physical remand in terror case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan has been arrested in a terrorism case and handed over to the CTD on a two-day physical remand by the anti-terrorism court (ATC).

PTI leader Raoof Hasan has been arrested in another case that includes terrorism charges. Police sources state that the arrest was made based on a statement by Ahmad Janjua.

Subsequently, the CTD presented him in the Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court, where Judge Tahir Abbas Supra presided over the hearing. Hasan was represented by lawyer Ali Bukhari. The CTD requested a five-day physical remand for Hasan.

When Hasan took the stand, the judge inquired if his medical examination had been completed, to which he responded affirmatively and complained about being shifted to jail despite medical issues.

Hasan’s lawyer, Ali Bukhari, stated that Hasan had been sent on judicial remand by the FIA the previous day, and it was unclear when the CTD made the arrest.

The prosecutor clarified that Hasan was included in the investigation the day before but was formally arrested today.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra noted that the supplementary report from July 30 stated that Hasan was included in the investigation within the courthouse premises.

Bukhari argued that this meant Hasan had been arrested the previous day, and that he had been in FIA custody for the past eight days. Hasan was not initially named in the terrorism FIR but was arrested based on another suspect’s statement, which alleged that Hasan gave Ahmad Waqas Janjua Rs 300,000 to spread ‘terror’. Bukhari argued that physical remand was unnecessary for recovering the money.

The court asked the CTD why they required physical remand, to which the prosecutor responded that they needed to investigate the names of those who provided explosive materials and apprehend them.

Subsequently, the court handed Hasan over to the CTD on a two-day physical remand.