PTI’s Seemabia Tahir Satti rearrested after getting discharged by court in May 9 case

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi on Monday discharged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s former MPA Seemabia Tahir Satti in a case related to vandalism and attack on a sensitive institution during the May 9 mayhem.

During the hearing of the case, ATC Judge Hamid Hussain remarked that no woman was nominated in the case and discharged the former MPA.

However, the New Town police re-arrested Seemabia in another case.

After coming out of the courtroom, the PTI lawyer raised slogans in favour of the former lawmaker.

Seemabia said that truth has prevailed today. She said police registered a false case and could not prove anything against her.