PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted, others convicted in May 9 cases

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Punjab capital has acquitted senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cases related to the arson and siege of Shadman police station, including the burning of police vehicles.

The verdict was announced in connection with the events that occurred on 9 May.

Meanwhile, four other prominent PTI figures – Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Omar Sarfraz Cheema – were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each. These sentences pertain to the same incidents during the unrest.

The 9 May cases were registered under anti-terrorism laws after violent protests led to significant damage at the Shadman police station.

The verdict was announced by Judge Manzar Ali Gul inside Kot Lakhpat Jail. The Shadman police station arson case trial involved 19 accused, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Sanam Javed, and Alia Hamza.

Both Sanam Javed and Aliya Hamza have been handed a 5-year jail sentence. They have also been fined Rs100,000 each.

A total of 41 suspects were named in the Shadman police station arson case, with 15 declared absconders. Currently, six accused are in custody, and one has passed away. The charges against the accused include terrorism and other related offences.

Separately, the trial for the case involving vehicles set on fire outside a bakery was also concluded at Kot Lakhpat Jail. Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Yasmin Rashid were among the accused in this case, along with Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Aliya Hamza, and Sanam Javed.

In total, 25 suspects were named in the bakery vehicle burning case, with seven declared absconders. The trial for 12 accused has been completed. Five suspects remain in custody, while one has died. Charges under terrorism and other relevant sections are registered against the accused.