PTI’s Shehryar Afridi sent to Adiala jail

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi on Monday was sent to Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail by a district and sessions court in a case related to May 9 riots.

Afridi was taken into custody on May16 from his residence in Islamabad under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance 1960.

On May30, police arrested Mr Afridi shortly after his release from Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail. He was released on completion of his “house arrest” period under the MPO, the jail administration said.

On June17, police produced the jailed PTI leader in the local court in Islamabad in a case regarding to May9 vandalism. The authorities sought his five-day physical remand in the case for the PTI leader’s photogrammetric and voice-matching tests. However, the court granted the police a two-day physical remand of the PTI leader.

Earlier, Mr Afridi was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Naveed Khan for the completion of his physical remand.