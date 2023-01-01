PTI’s Shireen Mazari announces quitting active politics

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader and former minister for human rights Dr Shireen Mazari announced quitting active politics on Tuesday.

PTI’s vocal leader addressed a news conference soon after her release from prison and announced quitting politics. She condemned the violence on May 9.

Shireen Mazari told the media persons that her family especially her children and mother were her first priority after the death of her husband Dr Tabish.

She said for the sake of her family and her health which has become badly down during the last 12 days in detention so she cannot continue her active politics anymore.

So, she declared that she has decided to quit active politics. Due to her poor health condition, she requested the media persons that she cannot talk further and left the venue.