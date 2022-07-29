PTI’s Sibtain elected Punjab PA speaker

LAHORE (INP): The Punjab Assembly elected PTI’s Sibtain Khan, who was a joint candidate of his party and the PML-Q, as the new speaker on Friday. The seat of the Punjab Assembly fell vacant after the former office bearer, Pervez Elahi’s was elected as the Punjab chief minister.

Sibtain secured 185 votes against the Opposition’s candidate, Saif ul Malook Khokhar who is from the PML-N and secured 175 votes. Ahead of the elections, the newly-appointed assembly secretary Inayatullah Lak approved the nomination papers of both the candidates after scrutiny.

PTI’s MPA Waseem Khan Badozai presided over the session. Prior to the commencement of the voting process, PML-N’s Khalil Tahir Sindhu tried to raise a point of objection related to the position of the polling booth, saying that cameras were installed above it. Following his objection, the location of the polling booth was changed.

