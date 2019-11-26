PTI’s Zeeshan Khanzada elected Senator from KPK

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Polling for by-election on a vacant seat of the Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held at Provincial Assembly in Peshawar on Tuesday.

Zeeshan Khanzada of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged victorious by getting 104 votes while his contender Farzand Ali Khan of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) got 31 votes.

139 votes were casted from a house of 145 members. Four votes were rejected while 6 members did not take part in polling. Three members of JI did not participate in polling while 3 others remained absent as they were not in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the seat fell vacant after the resignation of Senator Khanzada Khan.

Khanzada had resigned due to his inclusion in PTI after saying goodbye to PPP.

The winner of today’s polling Zeeshan Khanzada is son of Khanzada Khan.