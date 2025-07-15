PTI’s Zulfi Bukhari to testify before US Congress body

F.P. Report

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Adviser to former prime minister Imran Khan on International Affairs and International Media Zulfi Bukhari will appear before the US Congress’ Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission on Tuesday (tomorrow) for a hearing on the “ongoing repression of political opposition by the government of Pakistan.

According to a notice uploaded on the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission’s website, “the hearing will examine the government of Pakistan’s persecution of opposition political figures and journalists, and its actions to control media communications and prevent free and fair elections in Pakistan.”

Hearing Notice — Pakistan: Ongoing Political Repression



Date: Tuesday, July 15th, 2025

Time: 2:00 – 4:00 PM

Location: Rayburn 2255



Details: https://t.co/VpI1m5Wp8c — Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission (@TLHumanRights) July 9, 2025

The notice further said: “In the 77 years since Pakistan became independent in 1947, its governments have had a generally poor record of respect for human rights and democracy. Many date the current phase of repression in Pakistan to 2022, when, with the involvement of the Pakistan military, popular Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted, and soon after, arrested, convicted of corruption, and imprisoned. His political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and many of his followers were sharply repressed. Parliamentary elections in February 2024 were, according to the US State Department, marked by “undue restrictions on freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly,” as well as “electoral violence, and restrictions on the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

Earlier in a tweet, Zulfi Bukhari confirmed that “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to testify on the state of human rights in Pakistan before the TL Human Rights Commission in the US Congress.I will be highlighting the arbitrary detention of Imran Khan, his wife, and other political prisoners, as well as the erosion of democracy, the undermining of the rule of law, and escalating crackdowns on freedom of expression in Pakistan.”

I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to testify on the state of #HumanRights in #Pakistan before the @TLHumanRights Commission in the #US #Congress.

I will be highlighting the arbitrary detention of Imran Khan, his wife, and other political prisoners, as well as the erosion… pic.twitter.com/0KgQlsNqpK — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) July 9, 2025

The US State Department’s 2023 Country Report on Human Rights Practices noted “significant human rights issues perpetrated or tolerated by the government of Pakistan. These include enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings, persecution of religious and ethnic minorities, and transnational repression.”

The notice said: “the hearing will give members of Congress, congressional staff, the public, and the media the latest information on the crisis in Pakistan and the challenges facing democracy and human rights.”

“Witnesses will discuss the government of Pakistan’s ongoing political repression, the US response, and offer recommendations for Congress.”

Advocacy Director, Europe and Central Asia, Amnesty International Ben Linden; Managing Director, Perseus Strategies Jared Genser and Founder, Afghanistan Impact Network Sadiq Amini will also testify before the committee.

The notice said that the hearing will be held in person and is open to members of Congress, congressional staff, the interested public, and the media. The public and the media may attend in person or watch the hearing live by webcast on the Commission’s website. The hearing will also be available on the House digital channel.